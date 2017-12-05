TPM Livewire

Relative Says Conyers Won’t Run For Re-Election In 2018 Amid Allegations

FILE -- In this file photo from Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., attends a news conference about the investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the top Democrat in the House, said today, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, that Rep. Conyers, should resign in the face of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, calling them serious, disappointing and very credible. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published December 5, 2017 8:49 am

Rep. John Conyers (R-MI) will not resign over the recent allegations of sexual misconduct, but he will not seek re-election in 2018, according to the grandson of his brother, Michigan State Sen. Ian Conyers.

Ian Conyers first made the comments to the New York Times and later confirmed them to ABC News.

Ian Conyers cited the congressman’s health concerns as the reason for retiring — the congressman was hospitalized last week.

“He is not resigning. He is going to retire,” Ian Conyers told the New York Times. “His doctor advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him just in terms of his health.”

Ian Conyers told the New York Times that he will run for John Conyers’ seat in 2018.

Rep. Conyers will make an announcement on his political future Tuesday morning, and his lawyer declined to confirm the congressman’s plans ahead of time.

Several former Conyers staffers have come forward recently to accuse the congressman of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate touching to propositioning female staffers. The congressman has denied the accusations and has so far resisted calls from Democratic leaders for him to resign.

Ian Conyers told the Times that he stands with his great uncle “in terms of his belief of no specific wrongdoing,” but said that the accusers deserve their day in court.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
