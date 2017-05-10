TPM Livewire

Huckabee Sanders: ‘It’s Time To Move On’ From Russia Investigation

By Published May 10, 2017 8:56 am

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday night said that the focus on the probe into links between Trump associates and Russia is “absurd.”

During an interview on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson asked Sanders how the firing of James Comey as FBI director would impact the Russia probe. Sanders said that Comey’s departure won’t change anything about the investigation. She then launched into a rant about the probe.

“When are they gonna let that go?” she asked. “It’s been going on for nearly a year. Frankly, it’s kind of getting absurd. There’s nothing there. We’ve heard it time and time again. We heard it in the testimonies earlier this week. We’ve heard it for the last 11 months. There is no ‘there’ there. It’s time to move on, and frankly, it’s time to focus on things the American people care about.”

She doubled down on this sentiment Tuesday morning during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Asked if she knew something that nobody else knew about the probe, Sanders replied, “I know that person after person, including your own Joe Scarborough, have said there’s no evidence of collusion here. They’ve been pushing on this for months.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough jumped in to object to Sanders’ characterization of his comments, emphasizing that there has not yet been any “obvious” evidence leaked to the press.

Watch Sanders’ interview on Fox News:

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
