Top Huffington Post Editor Howard Fineman Leaving For Job At NBC News

Howard Fineman, longtime political analyst for MSNBC and global editorial director for Huffington Post, is heading to NBC News, Business Insider reported.

Fineman will start his new post with NBC on Jan. 8, where he’ll work as a contributing writer covering D.C. and national politics, according to a staff memo obtained by Business Insider.

“I have been in and worked in a lot of newsrooms, and there is NO PLACE where people care about and cheer for each other the way HuffPosters do,” he said in the memo.

The editor and TV pundit has worked at Huffington Post since 2010 and helped grow the site to the major news outlet it is now, according to the memo.

Fineman is just the most recent high profile departure at Huffington Post as the editors make shifts in the website’s editorial style, according to Poynter.