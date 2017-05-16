All Dems On House Oversight, Judiciary Panels Call For Investigation Into Trump

All the Democratic members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Tuesday requested a joint investigation to find out whether President Donald Trump and top members of his administration are obstructing ongoing investigations by the FBI, Justice Department and Congress.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), all 33 Democrats on both panels requested a joint probe into whether Trump and White House officials are “engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to obstruct” other ongoing investigations.

The letter cited the New York Times’ bombshell report that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down his bureau’s investigation into Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“The events of recent weeks also raise questions about whether President Trump breached his oath of office,” the letter read. “We have a solemn obligation under the Constitution to act as a check on the Executive Branch and to hold President Trump accountable. It is time to do our job.”