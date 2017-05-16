TPM Livewire

All Dems On House Oversight, Judiciary Panels Call For Investigation Into Trump

Top House Democrats, from left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, say they want an investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published May 16, 2017

All the Democratic members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Tuesday requested a joint investigation to find out whether President Donald Trump and top members of his administration are obstructing ongoing investigations by the FBI, Justice Department and Congress.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), all 33 Democrats on both panels requested a joint probe into whether Trump and White House officials are “engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to obstruct” other ongoing investigations.

The letter cited the New York Times’ bombshell report that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down his bureau’s investigation into Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“The events of recent weeks also raise questions about whether President Trump breached his oath of office,” the letter read. “We have a solemn obligation under the Constitution to act as a check on the Executive Branch and to hold President Trump accountable. It is time to do our job.”

