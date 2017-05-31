House Intel Committee Approves Subpoenas For Flynn, Cohen

The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday approved subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, as part of their investigation into Russia’s election interference. The committee also approved subpoenas for the two Trump allies’ companies, Flynn Intel Group LLC and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.

Read the bipartisan statement from Reps. Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) below: