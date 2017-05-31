House Intel Committee Approves Subpoenas For Flynn, Cohen

The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday approved subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, as part of their investigation into Russia’s election interference. The committee also approved subpoenas for the two Trump allies’ companies, Flynn Intel Group LLC and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.
Read the bipartisan statement from Reps. Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) below:
As part of our ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign, today we approved subpoenas for several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records. We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead.