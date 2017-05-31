TPM Livewire

House Intel Committee Approves Subpoenas For Flynn, Cohen

PIN-IT
Kathy Willens/AP
By Published May 31, 2017 5:13 pm

The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday approved subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, as part of their investigation into Russia’s election interference. The committee also approved subpoenas for the two Trump allies’ companies, Flynn Intel Group LLC and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.

Read the bipartisan statement from Reps. Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) below:

As part of our ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign, today we approved subpoenas for several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records. We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Intel Committee Approves Subpoenas For Flynn, Cohen 8 seconds ago

The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday approved subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael...

GOP Sen. Faces Tough Questions On Health Care, Trump At Town Hall about 2 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Wednesday morning faced a crowd of more than 200 people...

Boehner Walks Back Criticism Of Trump Presidency As A 'Complete Disaster' about 3 hours ago

Former House Speaker John Boehner walked back his criticism of Donald Trump’s presidency as...

CNN: Comey To Testify Publicly That Trump Pressured Him To End Flynn Probe about 4 hours ago

Ousted FBI Director James Comey plans to testify in public that President Donald Trump pressured him...

Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Gruesome Trump Photo: 'I Went Way Too Far' about 5 hours ago

Comedian Kathy Griffin issued an apology Tuesday evening for her controversial photoshoot in which she...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.