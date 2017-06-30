TPM Livewire

Eric Holder Sends Warning To DOJ, FBI Employees: ‘Be Strong’

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, speaks at a news conference to discuss the proposed so-called California “sanctuary state bill” as California state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon listens, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/AP
By Published June 30, 2017 9:28 am

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sent out a early morning message via Twitter, warning and encouraging “career men and women” at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“Your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country,” he said.

The tweet comes as the FBI conducts an investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
