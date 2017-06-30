Eric Holder Sends Warning To DOJ, FBI Employees: ‘Be Strong’

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sent out a early morning message via Twitter, warning and encouraging “career men and women” at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“Your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country,” he said.

The tweet comes as the FBI conducts an investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.