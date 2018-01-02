TPM Livewire

Hoda Kotb Named New Co-Anchor Of ‘Today’ After Matt Lauer Firing

Anchor Hoda Kotb, with co-anchor Al Roker, lower center, stands on the set of the Today Show between segments Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York, in the wake of the firing of ‘Today’ co-anchor Matt Lauer. NBC News fired the longtime host on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle/FR61802 AP
By Published January 2, 2018 8:24 am

Hoda Kotb was officially named the new co-host of NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday, replacing former co-host Matt Lauer who was fired in November following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said of Kotb’s debut on “Today” Tuesday. “You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this.”

Kotb has been filling in as a co-anchor since Lauer left. The decision was first announced by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack before the show Tuesday, NBC reported.

Lauer was fired on Nov. 28 after a female colleague came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Multiple reports surfaced following his firing, with women claiming egregious allegations of misconduct and assault.

Kotb and Guthrie will be the first pair of women to co-anchor “Today.” Kotb began her career with NBC as the co-host of the “Today” fourth hour in 2008, which she will continue to do alongside her new position, NBC reported.

She also hosts “The Hoda Show” for Sirius XM radio.

Watch the announcement on “Today” below:

   

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Hoda Kotb Named New Co-Anchor Of 'Today' After Matt Lauer Firing

