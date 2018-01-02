Hoda Kotb Named New Co-Anchor Of ‘Today’ After Matt Lauer Firing

Hoda Kotb was officially named the new co-host of NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday, replacing former co-host Matt Lauer who was fired in November following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said of Kotb’s debut on “Today” Tuesday. “You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this.”

Kotb has been filling in as a co-anchor since Lauer left. The decision was first announced by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack before the show Tuesday, NBC reported.

Lauer was fired on Nov. 28 after a female colleague came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Multiple reports surfaced following his firing, with women claiming egregious allegations of misconduct and assault.

Kotb and Guthrie will be the first pair of women to co-anchor “Today.” Kotb began her career with NBC as the co-host of the “Today” fourth hour in 2008, which she will continue to do alongside her new position, NBC reported.

She also hosts “The Hoda Show” for Sirius XM radio.

Watch the announcement on “Today” below: