Clinton Condemns Weinstein As More Women Allege Harassment, Assault

Patrick Semansky/AP
Published October 10, 2017 1:45 pm

As more women came forward this week to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton released a statement on Tuesday condemning Weinstein’s behavior.

Weinstein is a big Democratic donor, contributing to both Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. Several Democratic lawmakers in Congress over the past week have pledged to donate campaign contributions from Weinstein to charity, given the spate of recent reports about his harassment and abuse of female employees, models and actresses.

Clinton said in the statement that she was “shocked” by the revelations.

The New York Times published a report last week detailing sexual harassment accusations from several women, including the actress Ashley Judd. The New Yorker followed up on Tuesday with additional accounts from women, three of whom accused Weinstein of rape. The New Yorker also made public an audio recording on which Weinstein can be heard confirming that he groped an actress.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
