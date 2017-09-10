Hillary Clinton Says She’s ‘Done With Being A Candidate’ But Not With Politics

Hillary Clinton on Sunday said her career “as an active politician” is over and reflected on her campaign and President Donald Trump’s election.

On CBS’ “This Morning,” Clinton said she is doing well but not “complacent or resolved about what happened.”

“It still is very painful. It hurts a lot,” she said.

Asked whether her career is over, Clinton said, “As an active politician, it’s over.”

Clinton said the “most important of the mistakes” she made “was using personal email,” and that she “missed a few chances” during her campaign.

“I am done with being a candidate,” she said. “But I am not done with politics, because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.”

Clinton said President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech “was a cry from the white nationalist gut,” and said he successfully referenced “a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others.”

“What you’re saying is millions of white people,” CBS’ Jane Pauley said.

“Millions of white people,” Clinton said, nodding. “Yeah.”

She called the election “a reality show” that led to the election of Trump, who Clinton said “turned out to be a very effective reality TV star.”

“He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, ‘Boy, it’s so much harder than I thought it would be, this is really tough, I had no idea.’ Well, yeah, because it’s not a show,” she said. “It’s real. It’s reality for sure.”