Trump HHS Refuses To Extend Obamacare Enrollment Deadline

Alex Brandon/AP
By Published December 16, 2017 3:32 pm

The Trump administration has refused to extend the Obamacare signup period, which ended on Friday at midnight.

Health care advocacy groups had expressed concerns about an expected surge of last-minute signups that would potentially crash the website right before the deadline, preventing millions from meeting it and thus going into 2018 without insurance.

Congressional Democrats sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) on Wednesday urging the department to offer a grace period as a safety net.

The administration hadn’t previously indicated whether or not it was going to offer that grace period. Then on Friday night, the official government Health Insurance Marketplace tweeted that there would be no extension.

President Donald Trump and his administration have done everything in their power to sabotage Obamacare, from ending insurance company subsidies to drastically shrinking the budget for enrollment outreach.

Despite these efforts, signup rates were surprisingly high in the beginning of the initial enrollment period, even exceeding those of previous years. However, experts still predict the total number of enrollments will drop below last year’s.

H/t the Hill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
