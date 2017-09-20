HHS: Price Uses Private Jets Because He’s Got A Lot Going On

Following a report from Politico that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price uses private jets to travel for official business, the department insisted that it tries to find commercial travel options for the secretary.

But that is “not always feasible” with Price’s “incredibly demanding schedule,” a department spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The department said Price often works 13-plus hours a day and on top of that still tries to travel outside of Washington to meet with the “American people.”

On Tuesday evening, Politico reported that Price used a private jet to travel to conduct official business up and down the East Coast five times last week.

The department said on top of everything else on Price’s plate, he is also “currently managing” recovery and preparation efforts for “three major hurricanes,” but the trips Price made last week were meetings with health organizations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

While it’s not illegal to use a private jet, the move is unprecedented for a HHS secretary and is ethically considered a dubious practice. In an apparent response to Politico’s story, a ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce committee, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), announced on Wednesday he would ask the department to see a “full accounting” of Price’s travel.

Read the full statement from the department’s Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Charmaine Yoest: