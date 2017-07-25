Heller To Vote For Motion To Proceed On Bill To Repeal Obamacare

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), one of a handful of Republican senators who has been wary of the Senate GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, announced on Tuesday that he will vote for the motion to proceed that will allow the Senate to vote on legislation to repeal Obamacare.

Heller said that supporting the motion to proceed will “give us a chance to address the unworkable aspects of the law that have left many Nevadans – particularly those living in rural areas – with dwindling or no choices.”

“If the final product isn’t improved for the state of Nevada, then I will not vote for it; if it is improved, I will support it,” he added in the statement.

HELLER: "I will vote to move forward." pic.twitter.com/ayYDLwWtql — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) July 25, 2017

It’s still not entirely clear which bill or set of bills the Senate will vote on if they are able to proceed to debate on Obamacare repeal. One emerging plan is the “skinny repeal.” The Senate would pass a bill that strips just a few aspects of Obamacare so that they can then hammer out the details of a more comprehensive plan with the House in a conference committee.