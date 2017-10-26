TPM Livewire

HBO Drops Halperin-Linked Project As Another Accuser Comes Forward

PIN-IT
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, producer Mark Halperin participate in "The Circus of Politics" panel during the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book "Game Change" told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's "deeply sorry" and is taking a "step back" from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By Published October 26, 2017 6:01 pm

HBO on Thursday announced that it will not move forward with a project connected to prominent political journalist Mark Halperin’s co-authored book on the 2016 election, as another woman came forward to accuse Halperin of sexual misconduct.

“HBO is no longer proceeding with the project tied to the untitled book co-authored by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann on the 2016 Presidential election,” the network told CNN in a statement. “HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions.”

Five women on Wednesday told CNN that Halperin sexually harassed them while he was working at ABC News. Three of those women accused Halperin of pressing his genitals against them without consent.

Emily Miller, a conservative reporter, tweeted “#MeToo” of the allegations against Halperin.

Another unnamed journalist told the Daily Beast on Thursday that Halperin made unwanted advances to her while she worked at ABC News years ago.

The journalist told the Daily Beast that Halperin would give her the “occasional lecherous grin” and eventually invited her to his office where she expected to have a professional meeting.

“I was about to sit down to begin the meeting, and he closed the door, and all of the sudden was standing right in front of me—so close he was basically touching me,” the journalist told the Daily Beast. “He started lunging at me and I had nowhere to go. I told him something like, ‘Don’t do that,’ and said ‘I’m not comfortable with the door closed,’ but he had backed me into a corner. I opened the door and ran out.”

She said Halperin was “shameless” about the incident.

“It felt like it was normal for him,” the journalist told the Daily Beast. “You got the sense that it was like he’d get what he wanted if he tried enough.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

HBO Drops Halperin-Linked Project As Another Accuser Comes Forward about 5 hours ago

HBO on Thursday announced that it will not move forward with a project connected...

Nunes: Democrats Made Russians 'Successful' By Pursuing Dossier about 5 hours ago

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Thursday blamed Democrats for what he...

House Energy Cmte. Wants Info On Whitefish's Contract In Puerto Rico about 7 hours ago

Lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, including the committee’s chair and ranking...

CNN: Podesta, Wasserman Schultz Said They Didn't Know Who Funded Dossier about 7 hours ago

Former Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Hillary Clinton campaign...

O'Reilly's Literary Agency Says It Will No Longer Work With Him On 'Future Deals' about 11 hours ago

The talent agency whose literary division represented Bill O'Reilly on Thursday said it will...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.