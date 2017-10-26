HBO Drops Halperin-Linked Project As Another Accuser Comes Forward

HBO on Thursday announced that it will not move forward with a project connected to prominent political journalist Mark Halperin’s co-authored book on the 2016 election, as another woman came forward to accuse Halperin of sexual misconduct.

“HBO is no longer proceeding with the project tied to the untitled book co-authored by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann on the 2016 Presidential election,” the network told CNN in a statement. “HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions.”

Five women on Wednesday told CNN that Halperin sexually harassed them while he was working at ABC News. Three of those women accused Halperin of pressing his genitals against them without consent.

Emily Miller, a conservative reporter, tweeted “#MeToo” of the allegations against Halperin.

I did not report Halperin to ABC because I thought I was the only one, and I blamed myself, and I was embarrassed and I was scared of him. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) October 26, 2017

Another unnamed journalist told the Daily Beast on Thursday that Halperin made unwanted advances to her while she worked at ABC News years ago.

The journalist told the Daily Beast that Halperin would give her the “occasional lecherous grin” and eventually invited her to his office where she expected to have a professional meeting.

“I was about to sit down to begin the meeting, and he closed the door, and all of the sudden was standing right in front of me—so close he was basically touching me,” the journalist told the Daily Beast. “He started lunging at me and I had nowhere to go. I told him something like, ‘Don’t do that,’ and said ‘I’m not comfortable with the door closed,’ but he had backed me into a corner. I opened the door and ran out.”

She said Halperin was “shameless” about the incident.

“It felt like it was normal for him,” the journalist told the Daily Beast. “You got the sense that it was like he’d get what he wanted if he tried enough.”