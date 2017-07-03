Stephen Hawking: ‘Trump’s Action Could Push The Earth Over The Brink’

Global warming is nearly irreversible, according to Cambridge professor and world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, who spoke to BBC News about climate change and President Donald Trump this past weekend.

“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid,” he said.

He said that by pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce CO2 emissions, Trump is causing “avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet, endangering the natural world, for us and for our children.”

“Climate change is one of the great dangers we face and it’s one we can prevent if we act now,” he said.

He went on to say that environmental issues are just intensifying human conflict, adding that he thinks people may have a limited number of days left on earth.

“I fear evolution has inbuilt greed and aggression to the human genome. There is no sign of conflict lessening, and the development of militarized technology and weapons of mass destruction could make that disastrous. The best hope for the survival of the human race might be independent colonies in space,” he said.