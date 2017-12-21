Self-Own: Hannity Tells NBC News To ‘Read And Learn’ From Story By NBC

Star Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday told NBC News to “read and learn” from a story that the network reported and published in the first place.

“Hey fake news @CNN and conspiracy tv @NBCNews read and learn,” Hannity tweeted, linking to a story about the Uranium One deal on NBCNews.com.

NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson pointed out the contradiction in Hannity’s advice.

The story Hannity cited, which NBC News published Thursday morning, cited unnamed law enforcement officials who said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed federal prosecutors to seek more information from FBI agents about the closed investigation into a deal allowing Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy agency, to acquire a stake in Canadian mining company Uranium One.

The White House, Republican elected officials and conservative media have argued that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s role in the deal merits further scrutiny. Their allegations have come amid increased attention on—and the apparent acceleration of—special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign had any hand in that foreign meddling.