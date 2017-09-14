TPM Livewire

Hannity On Potential DACA Deal: ‘POTUS Needs To Keep His Promises’

In this March 4, 2016, photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News arrives in National Harbor, Md. Hannity is getting a bruising reminder that this year's presidential campaign defies traditional political rules. The Fox News Channel and radio host had a nasty spat with Ted Cruz this week, following criticism from both the left and right about his interviews with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Published September 14, 2017 10:44 am

Fox News’ Sean Hannity urged President Donald Trump to “stay the course” after a Wednesday night meeting with Democratic congressional leaders that both sides said could lead to a deal to protect former DACA recipients and increase border security.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that funding for his politically toxic border wall would “come later,” drawing additional ire from conservatives.

Responding to a Twitter user who complained that Trump had “promised a big beautiful wall,” Hannity said: “And if @POTUS doesn’t keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or ‘read my lips, no new taxes.'” [sic]

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protects young undocumented immigrants who meet certain criteria from deportation. Trump ended the program on Sept. 5 and has since told Congress to “legalize” it. Some conservatives call that “amnesty,” though DACA recipients arrived in the United States as children.

Details of any potential deal are scarce. And it’s still far from certain that any effort to protect former DACA recipients, even an effort endorsed by Trump, would have the votes to get through Congress. Trump could simply be passing the buck to Congress for a wave of future deportations.

For Hannity, who taped a campaign advertisement for Trump, fault for the potential deal lied with congressional Republicans. But he scolded Trump, too.

Matt Shuham
