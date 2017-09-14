Hannity On Potential DACA Deal: ‘POTUS Needs To Keep His Promises’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity urged President Donald Trump to “stay the course” after a Wednesday night meeting with Democratic congressional leaders that both sides said could lead to a deal to protect former DACA recipients and increase border security.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that funding for his politically toxic border wall would “come later,” drawing additional ire from conservatives.

Responding to a Twitter user who complained that Trump had “promised a big beautiful wall,” Hannity said: “And if @POTUS doesn’t keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or ‘read my lips, no new taxes.'” [sic]

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protects young undocumented immigrants who meet certain criteria from deportation. Trump ended the program on Sept. 5 and has since told Congress to “legalize” it. Some conservatives call that “amnesty,” though DACA recipients arrived in the United States as children.

Details of any potential deal are scarce. And it’s still far from certain that any effort to protect former DACA recipients, even an effort endorsed by Trump, would have the votes to get through Congress. Trump could simply be passing the buck to Congress for a wave of future deportations.

For Hannity, who taped a campaign advertisement for Trump, fault for the potential deal lied with congressional Republicans. But he scolded Trump, too.

Well Mitch GREAT JOB! You failed so miserably with Healthcare and "excessive expectations" now @POTUS has to deal with Dem Leaders! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

And @rollcall reports yesterday McConnell thinks tax deal may be pushed to 2018. Wasted opportunities. #Betrayal #EpicRepublicanFailure — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

Politicians are supposed to keep their word. R's failed on Healthcare, broke their word They have failed! @POTUS needs to keep his promises https://t.co/NldKWcFrRB — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

And if @POTUS doesn't keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or "read my lips, no new taxes" https://t.co/WxBSHYMxv6 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

Weak R's have betrayed voters. @POTUS needs to stay the course and keep his promises or it's over! Pelosi and Schumer can never be trusted. https://t.co/ky0NWvZoBv — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017

I support the AGENDA. Help the forgotten men and women ignored and hurt by Obama and the democrats. That's what matters. https://t.co/LhLxHkCkLj — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 14, 2017