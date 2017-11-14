TPM Livewire

Hannity Loses It As Advertisers Ditch His Show: Liberals Want To ‘Silence’ Me

Published November 14, 2017 8:44 am

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night began his television show with a 20-minute rant about the liberal group Media Matters, which he claims tried to “silence” his show.

Several advertisers have pulled ads from Hannity’s show on Fox News over the anchors’ comments about allegations from several women against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity interviewed Moore on his radio show last week, where Moore denied any wrongdoing. Hannity said on his radio show that the allegations were serious but also suggested that at least some of the women were lying.

Monday night, Hannity singled out Media Matters, which kept track of Hannity’s comments on the matter and called on advertisers to ditch his program.

“They purposefully twist, lie, distort, propagandize, and weaponize whatever is said, whatever other people say, because they want to silence every conservative voice in the country,” Hannity said of Media Matters. “This is a dangerous time. They have been doing this somewhat successfully for years, and now it’s only getting worse.”

He said that the group took his comments about Moore out of context and “twisted it, diced and spliced, all for political partisan reasons.”

Hannity also called on his fans to stop destroying their Keurig coffee machines after the company’s CEO apologized for a tweet publicizing the company’s decision to pull ads from Hannity’s program. He said that Keurig was “targeted and preyed upon” by Media Matters and that Keurig is a “victim in this.”

In a letter obtained by the Washington Post on Monday, Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort wrote that the company’s social media team should not have publicized its decision to pull ads from Hannity’s show.

“This gave the appearance of ‘taking sides’ in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent,” Gamgort wrote.

Watch Hannity’s opening monologue via Fox News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
