TPM Livewire

Trouble In Fox Paradise? Hannity Calls Shep Smith ‘So Anti-Trump’

PIN-IT
Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Friday, March 18, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/FR157181 AP
By Published July 18, 2017 1:35 pm

During a Monday radio interview with White House aide Sebastian Gorka, Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after his fellow Fox colleague Shep Smith.

“Shep is a friend, I like him, but he’s so anti-Trump. I mean, he went off on a rant last week,” Hannity told Gorka as they were criticizing cable news coverage of the White House.

The “rant” Hannity was likely referring to came during a Fox segment last week, in which Smith slammed the Trump administration’s constant flip-flopping between narratives on Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer over promises of incrimination information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

“They tell us there’s nothing to this, that nothing came of it, there’s a nothingburger, it wasn’t even memorable, didn’t write it down, didn’t tell you about it ’cause it wasn’t anything so I didn’t even remember it. Why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie?” Smith asked.

Hannity — a frequent booster of President Trump — welcomed Trump Jr. on his show last week after the President’s eldest son released emails showing the lead-up to his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Trump Jr. was quick to criticize the media’s coverage of the meeting and allegations of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I think the mainstream media has done themselves a pretty big disservice by going so far, by going so extreme, by being so sensational. And I think it’s pushing regular people away,” he told Hannity.

Listen to the Hannity segment below (the criticism of Smith begins at the 2:43 timestamp):

H/t CNN.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trouble In Fox Paradise? Hannity Calls Shep Smith 'So Anti-Trump' 12 seconds ago

During a Monday radio interview with White House aide Sebastian Gorka, Fox News' Sean...

Trump: Time To Let Obamacare Fail, Elect More Republicans In 2018 18 minutes ago

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he was...

Democrats Tell Pence: Fire Kobach From Commission, Don’t Collect Voter Data 26 minutes ago

The Democratic ranking members of four House committees urged Vice President Mike Pence on...

8th Person In Don Jr. Meeting IDed As Rep For Trump’s Russian Ex-Biz Associates about 1 hours ago

The eighth attendee at the now-infamous June 2016 Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer and Donald...

Club For Growth: GOP Senators Must Show 'True Colors' On O'Care Repeal about 1 hours ago

Conservative lobbying group Club for Growth on Tuesday said Republican senators can no longer...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.