Let The Finger Pointing Begin! Hannity Blames McConnell For Roy Moore Loss

After Republican Roy Moore’s loss in the Alabama Senate special election, conservatives quickly started pointing fingers.

While some Republicans went after Steve Bannon for backing the ultra-conservative Moore, Fox News host Sean Hannity took aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“I think Mitch McConnell has a lot of culpability in all of this. I was a Mo Brooks supporter from day one,” Hannity said Tuesday night before the networks called the race for Democrat Doug Jones. “And I thought he would be great candidate.”

“The person who came out strongest against Mo Brooks, Matt, was Mitch McConnell,” Hannity continued, talking to GOP strategist Matt Schlapp. “Mitch McConnell literally put himself in the middle of the race time and again, it didn’t work out well for him.”

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a staunchly conservative Republican, lost the primary for the Alabama Senate seat, leaving Republican voters to choose between Moore and Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), the Republican chosen to temporarily fill the Senate seat by embattled then-Gov. Robert Bentley. The McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund targeted Brooks, who has spoken unfavorably about McConnell, with a barrage of ads during the primary, helping to tank his campaign.