Haley: US Paris Withdraw Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Believe In Climate Protection

Responding to a new report from the New York Times that reveals the Earth has been rapidly warming since 1980, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday that climate protection is important, but it shouldn’t take priority over American jobs.

The draft report was compiled by 13 federal agencies and has been approved by the National Science Foundation, but it has not yet been approved for publication by President Donald Trump.

The report found that human activities are primarily responsible for global climate change.

Appearing on the “Today” show Tuesday, Haley was asked if the administration would embrace the results of the study, which was obtained by the New York Times.

Haley said that Americans shouldn’t think that just because the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, “doesn’t mean we don’t believe in climate protection.”

“I think we’re very aware that we need to do that. What we’re saying is, we’re not going to sell out American businesses to do that,” she said, adding she hasn’t seen the report but “I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t” embrace it.

“I think a lot of this, we’re not saying that climate change is not real, it is real. It’s how do you have that balance between making sure you have jobs and businesses moving and also making sure you protect your climate. The answer is in the middle.”

