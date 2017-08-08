TPM Livewire

Haley: US Paris Withdraw Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Believe In Climate Protection

PIN-IT
Luiz Roberto Lima/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published August 8, 2017 8:23 am

Responding to a new report from the New York Times that reveals the Earth has been rapidly warming since 1980, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday that climate protection is important, but it shouldn’t take priority over American jobs.

The draft report was compiled by 13 federal agencies and has been approved by the National Science Foundation, but it has not yet been approved for publication by President Donald Trump.

The report found that human activities are primarily responsible for global climate change.

Appearing on the “Today” show Tuesday, Haley was asked if the administration would embrace the results of the study, which was obtained by the New York Times.

Haley said that Americans shouldn’t think that just because the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, “doesn’t mean we don’t believe in climate protection.”

“I think we’re very aware that we need to do that. What we’re saying is, we’re not going to sell out American businesses to do that,” she said, adding she hasn’t seen the report but “I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t” embrace it.

“I think a lot of this, we’re not saying that climate change is not real, it is real. It’s how do you have that balance between making sure you have jobs and businesses moving and also making sure you protect your climate. The answer is in the middle.”

Watch the interview below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Haley: US Paris Withdraw Doesn’t Mean We Don’t Believe In Climate Protection 27 minutes ago

Responding to a new report from the New York Times that reveals the Earth...

Sessions Slams Chicago Over Lawsuit Challenging DOJ Sanctuary Cities Policy 32 minutes ago

After the city of Chicago on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department...

Gov't Report Obtained By NYT Shows US Has Warmed Rapidly Since 1980 about 2 hours ago

The average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly since 1980 as a...

Rubio: White House Backed Immigration Plan ‘Not Going To Pass’ In The Senate about 2 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is a fan of reforming the U.S. immigration system to...

Blumenthal Responds To (More) Trump Attacks: 'It's Not About Me' (VIDEO) about 15 hours ago

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to yet more attacks from President Donald Trump on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.