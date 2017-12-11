Dem Rep. Warns Sergeant At Arms To Protect Teenage Pages From Roy Moore

In a letter to the Senate Sergeant at Arms, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) warned that if elected to the Senate, Roy Moore could pose danger to the high school students who participate in the Senate page program.

She asked the Sergeant at Arms to share “what preventative steps are being taken to safeguard Senate Pages from predatory conduct of U.S. Senators and Senate staff.”

The congresswoman noted that Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Tuesday’s special election in Alabama, has been accused of inappropriate relationships with teenage girls and that he was reportedly banned from the local mall as a result. As a result, Gwen Moore said that Roy Moore is a “threat to the safety of the young men and women” in the page program.

She argued that participants in the page program are in a vulnerable situation since they are far from home and work in a place that “necessitates long hours in close proximity to lawmakers and staff that can create power dynamics of which young people are not fully aware.”

“It would be unconscionable for Congress to not be vigilant and proactive in taking precautions to safeguard these children given the well sourced allegations against Roy Moore,” Gwen Moore wrote in the letter, which was dated Dec. 8.

She also mentioned Rep. Mark Foley (R-FL), who resigned in 2006 after sending inappropriate, sexually explicit messages to at least one underage male page, before asking the Sergeant at Arms to details what steps are being taken to protect pages.

Read the letter from Rep. Moore: