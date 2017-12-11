TPM Livewire

Dem Rep. Warns Sergeant At Arms To Protect Teenage Pages From Roy Moore

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 11, 2017 12:51 pm

In a letter to the Senate Sergeant at Arms, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) warned that if elected to the Senate, Roy Moore could pose danger to the high school students who participate in the Senate page program.

She asked the Sergeant at Arms to share “what preventative steps are being taken to safeguard Senate Pages from predatory conduct of U.S. Senators and Senate staff.”

The congresswoman noted that Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Tuesday’s special election in Alabama, has been accused of inappropriate relationships with teenage girls and that he was reportedly banned from the local mall as a result. As a result, Gwen Moore said that Roy Moore is a “threat to the safety of the young men and women” in the page program.

She argued that participants in the page program are in a vulnerable situation since they are far from home and work in a place that “necessitates long hours in close proximity to lawmakers and staff that can create power dynamics of which young people are not fully aware.”

“It would be unconscionable for Congress to not be vigilant and proactive in taking precautions to safeguard these children given the well sourced allegations against Roy Moore,” Gwen Moore wrote in the letter, which was dated Dec. 8.

She also mentioned Rep. Mark Foley (R-FL), who resigned in 2006 after sending inappropriate, sexually explicit messages to at least one underage male page, before asking the Sergeant at Arms to details what steps are being taken to protect pages.

Read the letter from Rep. Moore:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Rep. Warns Sergeant At Arms To Protect Teenage Pages From Roy Moore 13 seconds ago

In a letter to the Senate Sergeant at Arms, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) warned...

Moore To Supporters: Election Will Reflect God's Will, 'Whatever He Does' 44 minutes ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said Sunday that the election to fill Attorney...

Graham: Being A 'Child Molester' Is 'Inconsistent' With Being A Senator about 2 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said that he would have a "hard time"...

CNN: Obama Records Robocall For Jones, Tells Voters 'You Can't Sit It Out' about 3 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama has recorded a robocall on behalf of Democratic Alabama Senate...

Trump Rages About NYT Story As NYPD Responds To Subway Bomb about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday railed against the media on Twitter not long after...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.