TPM Livewire

Graydon Carter To Step Down As Vanity Fair Editor After 25 Years

PIN-IT
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
By Published September 7, 2017 12:26 pm

Graydon Carter, the longtime editor of Vanity Fair, on Thursday announced that he will leave the magazine after spending 25 years as its editor.

Carter told the New York Times that he wanted “to leave while the magazine is on top.”

“I want to leave while it’s in vibrant shape, both in the digital realm and the print realm,” he said. “And I wanted to have a third act — and I thought, time is precious.”

Carter has been a persistent thorn in President Donald Trump’s side, dating back decades before the presidency was a twinkle in Trump’s eye.  In 1986 Carter co-founded Spy magazine, where he dubbed Trump a “short-fingered vulgarian” and took special pleasure in attacking the real estate developer.

In a prank titled “Who is America’s cheapest zillionaire?” the magazine mailed celebrities checks in quantities starting at $1.11 and ultimately decreasing to 13 cents; Trump was one of only two recipients who cashed the latter pittance.

Before moving to Vanity Fair, Carter also ran the New York Observer, which Trump’s son-in-law and now senior adviser Jared Kushner bought in 2006 (Carter departed more than a decade earlier).

In an October 2016 column, Carter dubbed Trump “the ugly American” and recounted his evening with Trump as his guest at the 1993 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

According to Carter, another guest came up to him, distraught, and accused Trump of being “the most vulgar man” she had ever met and of spending their entire conversation remarking on the “tits” and legs of other women.

Carter earned a spot on the New York Times’ list of the people, places and things Trump insulted on Twitter by weathering remarks about being “a total loser” with “no talent” who would soon “be out” at Vanity Fair.

Asked whether he expects Trump to dance on his grave, Carter told the New York Times that he has a plan if the President does take one last potshot.

“He’s tweeted about me 42 times, all in the negative,” Carter told the New York Times. “So I blew up all the tweets and I framed them all.”

Carter said the framed tweets are on display “on a wall — this is the only wall Trump’s built — outside my office.”

“There’s a space left for one more tweet to complete the bottom line. So if he does, I’m just going to call our framer, and say we need one more,” Carter said. “It should be a little bright spot in his administration.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Jr. After Senate Russia Interview: I Answered 'All Of Their Questions' 40 minutes ago

President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. released a statement Thursday via Twitter after his...

Report: Mueller Asks To Interview WH Staffers Over 'Adoption' Statement about 2 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller has approached the White House regarding interviews with individuals who were...

LePage Loses Battle To Call Medicaid Expansion 'Welfare' On November Ballot about 2 hours ago

A campaign by Maine's firebrand Gov. Paul LePage (R) to make sure Medicaid is labeled...

Mulvaney: Trump 'Probably Is' Annoyed With Republican Leaders, And So Am I about 2 hours ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said President Donald Trump "probably is" annoyed...

Trump Says Military Action Against North Korea Is 'Certainly' An Option about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that military action against North Korea is "certainly"...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.