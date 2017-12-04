Grassley: Tax Bill Favors ‘Savers,’ Not Those Spending On ‘Booze Or Women’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) defended his support for the Republican tax bill in an interview published Saturday by arguing that the legislation favors those who invest their money over those who spend their money on things like “booze” and “women.”

The House bill repeals the Estate Tax, while the Senate’s version doubles the exemption for the tax for individuals. Grassley argued in an interview with the Des Moines Register that repealing the tax is beneficial even if it only affects relatively few Americans.

“I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing,” he told the Des Moines Register, “as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”