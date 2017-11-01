TPM Livewire

Grassley: Sexual Harassment Training Should Be Mandatory For Hill Staff

PIN-IT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published November 1, 2017 7:53 am

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote in a letter to the Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday, that Congress should make sexual harassment training mandatory for all new employees and those who have not received it.

“I am convinced that sexual harassment training is vitally important to maintaining a respectful and productive work environment in Congress,” he wrote in a letter obtained by Politico.

Some offices require staffers to attend the training, but it’s not mandatory for all staffers on Capitol Hill.

Grassley’s push for mandatory sexual harassment training comes after Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) complained last week about the process for reporting sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill.

The congresswoman shared in a video that she was the victim of an unwanted sexual advance by another staffer senior to her. She also told Politico last week that she plans to introduce legislation to change the process for reporting sexual misconduct, arguing that the system in place now is “toothless” and “a joke.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Grassley: Sexual Harassment Training Should Be Mandatory For Hill Staff 4 minutes ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote in a letter to the Senate Rules Committee on...

GOP Senator Pushes Back: 'There Was No Compromise To Make' In Civil War about 13 hours ago

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back on White House chief of staff John Kelly's...

Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip about 14 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other...

NYC Mayor: Eight Dead After Driver Rams Into People On Bike Path about 15 hours ago

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday after a...

WH: Media Should Stop Pushing Narrative That We Are 'Racially Charged' about 16 hours ago

The White House blamed the media for pushing a “racially charged and divided White...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.