Graham: It’s ‘Stunning’ That Comey Acted On Fake Russian Intel In 2016

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it “stunning” that former FBI Director James Comey would publicly discussed his findings in the Hillary Clinton email probe as a result of Russian intelligence that Comey knew to be false.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where it’s OK for the FBI director to jump in the middle of an election based on a fake email generated by the Russians and not tell the Congress,” Graham said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

CNN reported last week that Comey used emails fabricated by Russian intelligence, in which a Clinton operative and DNC official discussed assurances from the Justice Department that it would quash the investigation, to justify his norm-breaking public announcements about the case. Comey believed the emails to be fake, but decided to disclose his findings out of concern that the credibility of the DOJ’s probe would be damaged if the emails leaked.

Graham told CNN Sunday that Comey did not tell any members of Congress that he believed the email was fake.

“He talked to members of the Senate and House intel committee that he was sitting on emails that the Russians had between the Democratic Party and the Department of Justice that were highly explosive,” Graham said. “He never once told a member of the House or the Senate that he thought the email was fake.”

Graham said that CNN’s report is a “huge deal” and said that Comey “needs to be held accountable.”