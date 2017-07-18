TPM Livewire

Sen. Graham Pushes His Own Bill After Senate GOP O’Care Legislation Stalls

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. McCain is a part of the U.S. Senate delegation including fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar that is visiting the Baltic region for talks with local political leaders. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis/ap
By Published July 18, 2017 7:30 am

After the Senate Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare again failed to gain enough support to move forward, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed for the Senate to consider a plan he drafted with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Graham and Cassidy announced their plan last week, which would keep some of the taxes imposed by Obamacare and send those funds to the states in the form of block grants. Their legislation also maintains Obamacare’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnall (R-KY) has a different plan, however. Unable to move forward with the replacement bill, McConnell said late Monday night that he would push to bring the House replacement bill to the floor of the Senate and allow a vote on an amendment to repeal Obamcare with a two-year delay.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
