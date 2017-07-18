Sen. Graham Pushes His Own Bill After Senate GOP O’Care Legislation Stalls

After the Senate Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare again failed to gain enough support to move forward, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed for the Senate to consider a plan he drafted with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Graham-Cassidy is the conservative approach to solving the problems Obamacare created. READ MORE: https://t.co/2S2mVa80zn (4/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2017

Instead of 1-SIZE FITS ALL solution from Washington should return dollars back to the states — address individual states health care needs. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2017

Like no 2 patients are the same no 2 states health care needs are the same. Solution that works in California may not work in Virginia. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2017

Graham and Cassidy announced their plan last week, which would keep some of the taxes imposed by Obamacare and send those funds to the states in the form of block grants. Their legislation also maintains Obamacare’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnall (R-KY) has a different plan, however. Unable to move forward with the replacement bill, McConnell said late Monday night that he would push to bring the House replacement bill to the floor of the Senate and allow a vote on an amendment to repeal Obamcare with a two-year delay.