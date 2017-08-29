Gorka: Trump Wants Me To Support Him ‘From The Outside’

Ousted White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Tuesday that the President wants him to support the Trump agenda from “the outside” now.

Gorka claimed he resigned — the White House has said he was removed — because “there are a lot of people” in the White House who don’t agree with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.

“That’s why I left so we can support the President from the outside because that’s why he was elected and he is not going to give up,” he said on “Fox and Friends.” “The question is are the people around him going to support him? At least the people on the outside like myself, Steve Bannon, we are going to support him to the fullest.”

Gorka said Trump reached out to him on Saturday after the controversial White House aide left the White House.

“He thanked me for my service, and he also said ‘I am sticking to the agenda,’ he is sticking to the agenda. He wants me to help him on the outside, especially in the media, to support him,” he said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Since leaving the White House, Gorka has claimed that the President isn’t being served well by the people surrounding him and criticized National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster for his “Obama administration lens” for failing to describe ISIL in religious terms.