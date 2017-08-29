TPM Livewire

Gorka: Trump Wants Me To Support Him ‘From The Outside’

PIN-IT
By Published August 29, 2017 11:23 am

Ousted White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Tuesday that the President wants him to support the Trump agenda from “the outside” now.

Gorka claimed he resigned — the White House has said he was removed — because “there are a lot of people” in the White House who don’t agree with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.

“That’s why I left so we can support the President from the outside because that’s why he was elected and he is not going to give up,” he said on “Fox and Friends.” “The question is are the people around him going to support him? At least the people on the outside like myself, Steve Bannon, we are going to support him to the fullest.”

Gorka said Trump reached out to him on Saturday after the controversial White House aide left the White House.

“He thanked me for my service, and he also said ‘I am sticking to the agenda,’ he is sticking to the agenda. He wants me to help him on the outside, especially in the media, to support him,” he said. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Since leaving the White House, Gorka has claimed that the President isn’t being served well by the people surrounding him and criticized National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster for his “Obama administration lens” for failing to describe ISIL in religious terms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gorka: Trump Wants Me To Support Him ‘From The Outside’ 9 seconds ago

Ousted White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Tuesday that the President wants him to...

Pence To Visit Texas Amid Devastating Flooding After Hurricane Harvey 19 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence said he is headed to flood-ravaged Texas this week. Pence announced...

Houston Megachurch: We 'Never Closed Our Doors' To Those Displaced By Harvey 53 minutes ago

The Lakewood Church in Houston, a megachurch with a 16,800-seat arena where Joel Osteen serves as...

Michael Cohen Says He Doesn’t Recall Hearing Back From Russia About Deal 55 minutes ago

Michael Cohen, a confidant of President Donald Trump and a Trump Organization attorney, claimed...

Trump Ally Lou Barletta Announces Bid For U.S. Senate about 1 hours ago

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), an ally of President Donald Trump, announced a bid for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.