Gorka: McMaster Sees ‘Threat Of Islam Through Obama Admin Lens’

Freshly removed from the White House, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka offered his personal criticism of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, lambasting his view on “the threat of Islam.”

“(McMaster) sees the threat of Islam through an Obama administration lens, meaning that religion has nothing to do with the war we are in,” Gorka told The Jerusalem Post Sunday. “He believes — and he told me this in his office — that all of these people are just criminals. That is simply wrong.”

The criticism follows Gorka’s consistent rhetoric surrounding Islam– that the violent extremism displayed by Islamic terrorist groups is inherent to the religion itself.

His remarks comes just two days after news broke that Gorka was no longer employed at the White House. Gorka claimed he had resigned, but a White House spokesperson told reporters Friday that was not the case.

Civil rights groups, like the Council on American-Islamic Relations, praised Gorka’s ouster over the weekend, saying his “extremist and Islamophobic views” should have “disqualified him from any government position.”