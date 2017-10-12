TPM Livewire

GOP Senator To Trump: ‘Are You Recanting Of Your Oath’ Of Office?

Nati Harnik/AP
Published October 12, 2017 8:04 am

A Republican senator is questioning whether President Donald Trump is committed to defending the Constitution after the President suggested that news outlets’ broadcasting licenses should be “challenged.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) tweeted a statement late Wednesday asking whether Trump was “recanting his oath” of office.

“Mr. President: Words spoken by the President of the United States matter. Are you tonight recanting of the oath you took on January 20th to preserve, protect and defend the First Amendment?”

The President’s tweets are apparently in response to reports from NBC that Trump’s Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wanted to resign from his post this summer and called Trump a “moron.”

Both have denied that the reports are true.

While attacking the media isn’t new for Trump, his latest threat of using the power of the federal government to go after media companies represents a dramatic escalation in his ongoing war against the press.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
