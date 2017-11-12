TPM Livewire

GOP Senator: Allegations Against Moore ‘Have More Credibility’ Than His Denial

PIN-IT
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks with members of the media during a news conference, Monday, May 9, 2016, in Philadelphia. Toomey calls on Philadelphia to end its "sanctuary city" policy and begin cooperating with federal law enforcement officers in helping them find immigrants in the country illegally who are suspected of violent crimes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
By Published November 12, 2017 9:37 am

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday said the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are more credible than Moore’s denial that he ever pursued sexual relationships with teenagers.

“I don’t know this is going to turn out. You know, this is a terrible situation,” Toomey said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

He suggested that Republicans “should consider a write-in” candidate for the Alabama Senate race but said there’s “no easy solution.”

“I have to say, I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial,” Toomey said. “Many of us, I’ll speak for myself, would prefer for Roy to step aside. I think that’s a responsible way to approach this.”

The Washington Post reported last week on allegations by several women who said Moore pursued sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and Moore was in his early 30s. Leigh Corfman, one of the women, said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32.

Moore on Friday denied the allegations, and claimed they were “politically motivated.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Senator: Allegations Against Moore 'Have More Credibility' Than His Denial 11 seconds ago

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday said the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Third GOP Senator Rescinds His Support For Roy Moore Over Allegations 37 minutes ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday became the third member of his caucus to...

CIA Director Contradicts Trump, ‘Stands By’ Russian Interference Assessment about 17 hours ago

After President Donald Trump again cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election...

McConnell: I ‘Misspoke’ On No Tax Increase For Middle Class Families about 20 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Friday that he "misspoke" when he previously...

Two Republican Senators Rescind Endorsements Of Roy Moore about 22 hours ago

Two Republican senators rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate (R) Roy Moore Friday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.