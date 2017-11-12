GOP Senator: Allegations Against Moore ‘Have More Credibility’ Than His Denial

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday said the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are more credible than Moore’s denial that he ever pursued sexual relationships with teenagers.

“I don’t know this is going to turn out. You know, this is a terrible situation,” Toomey said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

He suggested that Republicans “should consider a write-in” candidate for the Alabama Senate race but said there’s “no easy solution.”

“I have to say, I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial,” Toomey said. “Many of us, I’ll speak for myself, would prefer for Roy to step aside. I think that’s a responsible way to approach this.”

The Washington Post reported last week on allegations by several women who said Moore pursued sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and Moore was in his early 30s. Leigh Corfman, one of the women, said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32.

Moore on Friday denied the allegations, and claimed they were “politically motivated.”