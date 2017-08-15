TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Heller Reveals He Voted For Trump In November

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 15, 2017 8:50 am

After dancing around his support for Donald Trump throughout the 2016 campaign and Trump’s first few months as president, vulnerable Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) finally acknowledged that he voted for the President in November.

“Yes, I voted for Donald Trump,” he told the Nevada Independent on Monday.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Heller, who faces a tough re-election fight in 2018, criticized Trump but never said outright that he would not support him for president. The senator said in October 2016 that he was 99 percent sure he would not vote for Trump, but it now appears Heller came around.

In April, Heller told constituents at a town hall that he would support Trump when he agrees with him and try to change his mind when the two differ. For much of the health care debate, Heller was a thorn in Republican leadership’s side. He did end up voting for a motion to proceed on a bill to repeal Obamacare, but the effort went down in flames thanks to three other Republican senators.

Heller was also targeted by a pro-Trump group with ads over his opposition to the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. However, the super PAC, America First Policies, nixed the ad campaign after complaints from Republican senators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
