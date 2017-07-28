TPM Livewire

GOP Rep.: Maybe McConnell Should Step Down From Leadership Role

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published July 28, 2017 9:39 am

After Republican senators failed to pass a skinny Obamacare repeal bill early Friday morning, one GOP congressman is calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to step down.

During an interview with CNN on Friday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said the news that three Republicans — Sens. John McCain (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R- AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) — tanked a bill that only needed a simple majority to pass was an “abject failure of the United States Senate” and questioned whether top leadership needed a shakeup.

“It was a failure from the newest member Luther Strange (R-AL) at the bottom to the very top with Mitch McConnell as majority leader,” he said, urging senators to stay in D.C. until “the job gets done.”

“Now is not the time to leave the American people in a lurch. Now is not the time to leave American health care at risk,” he said. “I hope they won’t quit. If they’re going to quit, by golly, maybe they ought to start at the top with Mitch McConnell leaving his position and letting somebody new, somebody bold, somebody conservative take the reins so they can come up with a plan that can get through the United States Senate.”

He clarified his statements, saying it was not “necessarily anything bad about Mitch McConnell himself personally,” but said he has a job to do.

“And if he can’t do it, as ‘The Apprentice’ would say, ‘you’re fired.’ Get somebody who can,” he said.

McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and returned to the Senate this week to vote on a motion to proceed on Obamacare repeal, delivered the decisive blow after Collins and Murkowski had already cast votes against the plan. He issued a statement afterward saying he couldn’t just pass the Senate’s plan without some type of replacement legislation.

Speaking after McCain cast his “no” vote, McConnell called the bill’s failure a “clearly disappointing moment” for the GOP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep.: Maybe McConnell Should Step Down From Leadership Role 5 seconds ago

After Republican senators failed to pass a skinny Obamacare repeal bill early Friday morning,...

Cruz: Sens Who Promised O'Care Repeal And Voted 'No' Betrayed Constituents 1 minute ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said early Friday morning that senators who had promised to repeal...

McConnell: O'Care Repeal Failure Is A 'Clearly Disappointing Moment' For GOP about 1 hours ago

A seemingly stunned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn’t shy about the “clearly disappointing...

Scaramucci 'Made A Mistake' Trusting A Reporter With His Wildly Profane Rant about 3 hours ago

Instead of apologizing, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blaming the...

Trump Says GOP Should Just Let O'Care 'Implode' After Repeal Effort Withers about 3 hours ago

After the Senate's latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.