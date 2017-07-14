TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. On Russia Controversy: Get The Trump Children Out Of White House

Published July 14, 2017

In an interview with a local TV station, Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) said he has “issues” with the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. held with a Kremlin-linked lawyer amid promises that she would provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

As a result, Flores said the best thing President Trump could do is get his kids out of the White House.

“It’s a meeting that should not have taken place. I think he thought he was looking out for his father’s best interest, but at first flush it doesn’t look like it was appropriate action,” he told KBTX this week. “I’m going out on a limb here, but I would say that I think it would be in the President’s best interest if he removed all of his children from the White House. Not only Donald Trump, but Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”

Flores said that he wishes President Donald Trump “would get them out of the way” so that the administration could “have a professional staff” and focus on policy issues.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
