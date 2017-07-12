TPM Livewire

Report: ‘Republican Operatives’ Close To WH Digging Up Dirt On Journalists

PIN-IT
AP
By Published July 12, 2017 10:42 am

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Republican operatives close to the White House have begun extensively researching journalists covering Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, aiming to amplify perceived bias and past mistakes.

Through an intermediary, that lawyer, according to emails published by Trump Jr. before a New York Times exposé on the same correspondence, promised the younger Trump dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In April, Politico cited several unnamed reporters, in addition to a conservative activist who claimed to have spoken to a White House communications staffer, who said unnamed White House sources frequently told reporters untruths.

From the Post’s report Wednesday:

A handful of Republican operatives close to the White House are scrambling to Trump Jr.’s defense and have begun what could be an extensive campaign to try to discredit some of the journalists who have been reporting on the matter.

Their plan, as one member of the team described it, is to research the reporters’ previous work, in some cases going back years, and to exploit any mistakes or perceived biases. They intend to demand corrections, trumpet errors on social media and feed them to conservative outlets, such as Fox News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: 'Republican Operatives’ Close To WH Digging Up Dirt On Journalists 1 minute ago

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Republican operatives close to the White House have begun...

Report: Trump Aides Aboard AF1 Crafted Don Jr.'s Statement On Russian Meeting 9 minutes ago

A team of advisers to the President crafted Donald Trump, Jr.'s initial statement on...

Trump Claims He Has 'Very Little Time' For TV (But Plenty For Tweeting) 10 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning claimed he has "very little time" for watching...

Trump's FBI Nominee Chris Wray Pledges Independence From Trump 24 minutes ago

On Wednesday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled the man President Donald Trump tapped...

The White House Wants You To Know: Reince Priebus Is Not Getting Fired 33 minutes ago

According to the Washington Post’s unnamed sources, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.