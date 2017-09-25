TPM Livewire

GOP Sens To Introduce Bill To Give Some DACA Recipients A Path To Citizenship

Published September 25, 2017 10:39 am

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and James Lankford (R-OK) are expected to introduce a bill Monday that would provide a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recently nixed by the Trump administration, McClatchy reported Monday morning.

The bill would require “extreme vetting,” a vague term often used by President Donald Trump, for those young undocumented immigrants seeking a path to citizenship. Former DACA recipients would have to go through several rounds of background and security checks, as well as pass a medical exam, according to talking points on the bill obtained by McClatchy.

The bill’s authors are expected to pitch the bill as a compromise between “amnesty” and “mass deportation,” arguing that a “merit-based” system would allow certain young undocumented immigrants to stay in the country while still keeping out anyone with a criminal history.

The forthcoming legislation would not let undocumented immigrants who hold a green card apply to bring family members over to the U.S. as permanent residents, as green card holders are able to do under current law, Politico reported later Monday. Under the bill proposed by Tillis and Lankford, DACA recipients would have to wait until they are citizens to petition for family members to join them in the U.S

Only those who have been in the U.S. since June 15, 2012, when the DACA program started, would be allowed to apply for legal status under the bill, per Politico. Applicants would also need a high school diploma to apply, and then would need to either attend college, serve in the military or hold a steady job in order to maintain legal status.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier this month that the administration would end DACA in six months and urge Congress to offer a legislative fix in the meantime. Trump himself has said that he wants Congress to pass legislation restoring DACA’s protections, but has insisted he does not support “amnesty.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
