Montana Dems Send Gianforte Orange Jumpsuit On First Day In Congress

UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and his wife Susan, participate in a swearing in ceremony in the Capitol with Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., before the actual event on the House floor on June 21, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A new House Republican, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter last week, was sent an orange jumpsuit from Democrats in his home state on his first day in Congress.

Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), who was sworn into office Wednesday, was recently sentenced to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counseling after he body slammed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of his election.

He won last month’s race in Montana to fill the seat of Ryan Zinke, who was named secretary of the interior.

The Montana Democrats group said they had mailed the new congressman a gift to “celebrate” his first day in office.

Everyone knows you need plenty of suits to work on Capitol Hill. While millionaire Gianforte can certainly afford his own, we know he has a lot of legal fees to pay. So, we thought we’d help him out and get him started by mailing a new suit to his office in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington. An orange jumpsuit, that is,” the group said on their website.

“As a convicted criminal, he will be hidden by his leadership and not given any position of influence in Washington,” Montana Democrats spokesman Roy Loewenstein said in a statement. “So, we got Mr. Gianforte a welcome gift to help his new colleagues identify him.”

