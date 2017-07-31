Montana GOPer Who Assaulted Reporter To Work With Wheelchair Nonprofit

Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), who in June pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter, will complete his court-mandated community service with a nonprofit that builds specialized wheelchairs for children in developing countries.

Steve Ette, director of court services at Gallatin County Court, said Gianforte will do 40 hours of community service with wheelchair nonprofit ROC Wheels, according to a report by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Ette said Gianforte has signed a contract to complete the required hours and is working with ROC Wheels to determine further logistics of his community service.

Gianforte was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counseling after he body-slammed Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, on the eve of his election in May.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Gianforte told the court he will complete the required hours of anger management counseling with a local therapist.