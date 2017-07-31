TPM Livewire

Montana GOPer Who Assaulted Reporter To Work With Wheelchair Nonprofit

FILE - In this June 26, 2016 file photo, then-candidate for governor Republican Greg Gianforte speaks to a member of the audience after debating Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, in Big Sky, Mont. Gianforte, who is a Technology entrepreneur, says he has commitments from enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for Montana's special election for the U.S. House. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan, file)
Bobby Caina Calvan/AP
By Published July 31, 2017 1:22 pm

Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), who in June pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter, will complete his court-mandated community service with a nonprofit that builds specialized wheelchairs for children in developing countries.

Steve Ette, director of court services at Gallatin County Court, said Gianforte will do 40 hours of community service with wheelchair nonprofit ROC Wheels, according to a report by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Ette said Gianforte has signed a contract to complete the required hours and is working with ROC Wheels to determine further logistics of his community service.

Gianforte was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counseling after he body-slammed Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, on the eve of his election in May.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Gianforte told the court he will complete the required hours of anger management counseling with a local therapist.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
