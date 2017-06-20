Polls Close In Georgia’s Special Congressional Election

Polls in Georgia closed at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday for the special election to fill an open U.S. House seat representing Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

At least two polling places in DeKalb County will stay open until 7:30 p.m. due to equipment issues earlier in the day.

As voters headed to the polls to cast ballots for either Democrat Jon Ossoff or Republican Karen Handel, they faced some inclement weather. The area saw torrential downpour on Tuesday and a flash flood warning was issued for parts of the district.