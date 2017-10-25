TPM Livewire

George HW Bush Apologizes After Actress Says He Sexually Assaulted Her

Former President George H.W. Bush, seated, waves as fellow former Presidents Bill Clinton, right, George W. Bush, and Jim Carter begin to walk off stage during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/AP
By Published October 25, 2017 9:46 am

A spokesperson for President George H.W. Bush apologized to actress Heather Lind on Wednesday, responding to allegations from Lind that Bush sexually assaulted her four years ago.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for Bush, told USA Today. McGrath did not respond to TPM’s questions about what “attempt at humor” was in reference to.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, which she has since deleted, Lind referred to a recent photo of all living former Presidents at a benefit event for disaster relief.

Lind said the photo “disturbed” her, because, “when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.”

The actress wrote that Bush didn’t shake her hand, but rather “touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.”

Former fist lady Barbara Bush, Lind said, “rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again,’” and Bush’s security guard “told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

Read Lind’s full Instagram Post below, based on screenshots published by AOL and the Daily Mail:

I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes. I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say “not again”. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me. What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy. I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character. My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences. And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
