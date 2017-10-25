George HW Bush Apologizes After Actress Says He Sexually Assaulted Her

A spokesperson for President George H.W. Bush apologized to actress Heather Lind on Wednesday, responding to allegations from Lind that Bush sexually assaulted her four years ago.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for Bush, told USA Today. McGrath did not respond to TPM’s questions about what “attempt at humor” was in reference to.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, which she has since deleted, Lind referred to a recent photo of all living former Presidents at a benefit event for disaster relief.

Lind said the photo “disturbed” her, because, “when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.”

The actress wrote that Bush didn’t shake her hand, but rather “touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.”

Former fist lady Barbara Bush, Lind said, “rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again,’” and Bush’s security guard “told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

Read Lind’s full Instagram Post below, based on screenshots published by AOL and the Daily Mail: