TPM Livewire

Cohn ‘Can’t Guarantee Anything’ On Potential Middle Class Tax Hike

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 28, 2017 9:58 am

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser and former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn refused to confirm Thursday that middle class families wouldn’t see a tax hike under the President’s plan.

Trump has toured the country in recent weeks boosting a tax proposal that is sparse on details.

On Wednesday, Republicans proposed some specifics: decreasing the number of tax brackets to three, with a possible fourth bracket for high earners; cutting the top income tax rate; cutting the corporate tax rate; eliminating the estate tax; eliminating the alternative minimum tax; eliminating most itemized deductions, including the federal deduction for state and local taxes; and increasing the child tax credit, though by an undetermined amount.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Thursday, top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the tax plan was “purely aimed at middle class families,” but stopped short of guaranteeing they wouldn’t see a tax hike.

“If I’m hearing you correctly, you can’t guarantee that no middle class family will get a tax increase,” Stephanopoulos asked Cohn. “There will be middle class families who get a tax increase under your plan, correct?”

“George, there’s an exception to every rule,” Cohn said.

“So that’s a yes,” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“Look, I can’t guarantee anything,” Cohn dodged again. “You could always find a unique family somewhere.”

Instead, he said, the goal of the plan was to “create a economic stimulus package by using taxes to drive the economy of the United States.”

Stephanopoulos pointed to USA Today’s front page, which blared “Trump could reap millions in tax plan,” specifically through the lowering of the top income tax rate, the elimination of the alternative minimum tax, the lowering of the pass through tax, and, for the Trump family, the elimination of the estate tax. The President has said “it’s not good for me, believe me.”

Cohn responded that “you have to look at the plan in its entirely” and noted that Congress could add the fourth, higher tax bracket “to make sure that middle class Americans get a tax cut.”

“Can you guarantee that President Trump won’t get a tax cut under this plan?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“We are very confident that Americans are getting a great deal,” Cohn said. “We have also said that wealthy Americans are not getting a tax cut.”

Pressed again, Cohn said: “The wealthy are not getting a tax cut under our plan.”

Watch below via ABC News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen. Kennedy On Price's Private Flights: 'Can't Put Lipstick On This Pig' (VIDEO) 12 minutes ago

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said Thursday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price...

GOPers Introduce Bill To Permanently Waive Jones Act For Puerto Rico 45 minutes ago

Two Republican senators introduced legislation Thursday that would permanently waive a decades-old shipping restriction...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET 59 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...

GOP Rep.: Price 'Made A Few Errors' With Private Flights about 1 hours ago

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) said Thursday that his former colleague and current Health and...

Paul Ryan: ‘It’s Misguided To Protest The Anthem And The Flag’ about 3 hours ago

While he made it clear that he believes “people have a right to express...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.