TPM Livewire

Gallup: Trump Loses To Obama As Americans’ Most Admired Man

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published December 27, 2017 12:03 pm

Americans named former President Barack Obama the most admired man in the world for the 10th year in a row, making President Donald Trump one of a handful of sitting presidents who have fallen short of that accolade, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Obama narrowly beat current Trump by three percentage points, with 17 percent of respondents naming him the most admired man in the world to Trump’s 14 percent.

According to Gallup, only a few incumbent presidents have not been named the most admired man in the world since the research company began asking the question in 1946. Trump joins a list that includes Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was Americans’ most admired woman in the world, according to the poll. She beat former first lady Michelle Obama by two percentage points, with 9 percent of respondents choosing Clinton. Only one percent of respondents did the same for current first lady Melania Trump.

According to Gallup, Clinton has retained her title for 16 consecutive years, while Obama has retained his for 10 years, including the current year, all eight years he was in office as president and the year he was first elected, in 2008.

Gallup conducted its survey from Dec. 4–11, 2017, via cell phone and landline interviews, from a random sample of 1,049 adults living in the United States, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Trump Legal Team Plans To Cast Flynn As 'Liar' If He Implicates Others about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump's legal team plans to cast doubt on former national security adviser...

Gallup: Trump Loses To Obama As Americans' Most Admired Man about 10 hours ago

Americans named former President Barack Obama the most admired man in the world for...

Troll So Hard: Russia Accuses U.S. Of ‘Direct Interference’ In Its Prez Election about 10 hours ago

The spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. on Tuesday of a “direct interference...

Report: Intel Panels Interviewed Figure Who Attended Key Trump Tower Meeting about 12 hours ago

A Georgian-American businessman, who said he attended a key 2016 meeting at Trump Tower...

Flynn’s Brother To Trump: It's ‘About Time You Pardon General Flynn' about 13 hours ago

Joseph Flynn, the brother of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and campaign...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.