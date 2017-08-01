TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Franks: ‘Partisan Arbiter Of Justice’ Mueller Should Resign

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 1, 2017 10:49 am

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) on Tuesday became the latest Republican politician to assert that special counsel Robert Mueller ought to step aside from his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election due to his “close friendship” with the ousted FBI Director James Comey.

“Bob Mueller is in clear violation of federal code and must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties,” Franks said in a statement, the Hill and others reported.

“Those who worked under them have attested he and Jim Comey possess a close friendship, and they have delivered on-the-record statements effusing praise of one another,” he added. “No one knows Mr. Mueller’s true intentions, but neither can anyone dispute that he now clearly appears to be a partisan arbiter of justice.”

“Until Mueller resigns, he will be in clear violation of the law, a reality that fundamentally undermines his role as Special Counsel and attending ability to execute the law,” Franks said.

The talking point started weeks ago, especially after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich raised questions about the impartiality of those of Mueller’s investigators who had donated to Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates in the past (much of Trump’s Cabinet has done the same).

Republican legislators have largely defended Mueller, and said his dismissal by the White House would raise red flags.

RollCall noted that Franks’ statement cited two weeks-old Fox News items: an article from May 18 detailing Mueller and Comey’s “long, close relationship” and a June interview with the President in which Trump complains about Mueller hiring “Hillary Clinton supporters.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
GOP Rep. Franks: 'Partisan Arbiter Of Justice' Mueller Should Resign

