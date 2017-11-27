TPM Livewire

Franken ‘Can’t Say’ He Hasn’t Grabbed A Woman’s Butt During Photo-Op

PIN-IT
By Published November 27, 2017 12:31 pm

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said on Sunday that he was unable to unequivocally deny that he has ever placed a hand on a woman’s butt.

“I can’t say that that hasn’t happened. I take thousands and thousands of pictures, sometimes in crowded chaotic situations, I can’t say that I haven’t done that. I am very sorry if these women experienced that,” Franken told Minnesota TV station WCCO when asked if he had ever placed a hand on a woman’s butt.

Franken’s answer came after a lengthy back-and-forth with WCCO’s Esme Murphy. When first asked about the allegations, Franken apologized for his behavior.

“I’m a warm person and I hug people, and in some of these encounters, the pictures or meetings, some women — and any is too many — have felt that I have crossed a line, and I am terribly sorry about that,” he said.

Murphy noted that women accused him of grabbing or cupping their butts and asked, “When you grab somebody’s butt, don’t you know it?”

“I understand that. And I am going to have to do everything I can going forward to be enormously sensitive. I apologize to these women,” Franken replied, adding that he wants to “better understand the woman’s experience.”

Murphy followed up, “Are they mistaken that their butt was grabbed? Is that what you are saying?”

“I am not saying that,” the senator responded. “As I said, I take thousands of photos, so I don’t remember these particular photos.”

Franken later said that he regrets that he made women “feel disrespected.”

Murphy then noted his use of the word “disrespected” and told Franken that he was accused of molesting a woman.

“I understand that, and again, I say that I respect her experience,” Franken replied.

Watch the full interview via WCCO:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Franken 'Can't Say' He Hasn't Grabbed A Woman's Butt During Photo-Op 6 seconds ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said on Sunday that he was unable to unequivocally deny...

Warren On New CFPB Leadership: It'll Change 'Every Calculation' For Banks about 1 hours ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke out Monday on President Donald Trump’s decision to install...

Former Conyers Staffers: He 'Never Behaved' Inappropriately Toward Us! about 1 hours ago

Twelve women who used to work for Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) on Sunday said...

Tom Cotton: Trump Should Fire Leandra English, Anyone Who Disobeys Mulvaney about 2 hours ago

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau acting...

NYT: Trump Has Privately Questioned Authenticity Of 'Access Hollywood' Tape about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has privately questioned the veracity of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.