CNN Airs 2010 Footage Of Franken Mentioning Name Of Accuser

Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 16, 2017 1:00 pm

Following an allegation of sexual misconduct against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) Thursday, CNN aired 2010 footage of Franken mentioning the woman who made the accusation against him.

Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden said Thursday that Franken forcibly kissed  her in 2006 while rehearsing for a skit to be performed in front of troops stationed in the Middle East. Tweeden also said she discovered via a photo that Franken groped her while she was asleep on a military plane.

In two separate statements Thursday, Franken apologized to Tweeden but noted that he did not remember the rehearsal for the skit “in the same way,” and “as Leeanne does.”

In 2010 footage from the Senate floor aired by CNN Thursday, Franken recalled his “beautiful” co-host, referring to Tweeden:

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
