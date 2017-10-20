TPM Livewire

11 Days Later, Fox News Retracts Story On Phony ‘Navy SEAL’

PIN-IT
By Published October 20, 2017 9:54 am

Fox News on Thursday retracted a story about a man claiming to have been a Navy SEAL and veteran of the Vietnam War — claims which were proven to be false.

On Oct. 8, Fox News aired a story about John Garofalo, a glass artist and supposedly decorated retired Navy SEAL who’d created a giant presidential seal made of glass as a gift to President Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post, who flagged the story Friday morning.

“Garofalo is used to working under pressure,” Fox News’ Bryan Llenas had said in a voice over in the original segment. “The Vietnam War veteran served seven years as a member of the nation’s first Navy SEAL team. He was awarded 22 commendations, including two Purple Hearts.”

He called Garofalo a hero in an interview.

“I don’t like to hear that,” Garofalo responded, wiping tears from his eyes. “Heroes are the ones that didn’t come home.”

The retraction came 11 days later.

“Garofalo claimed he was a Vietnam veteran, a member of the first U.S. Navy SEAL team, and a decorated war hero who was awarded two Purple Hearts,” the network said in a post on its website. “Unfortunately, all of Garofalo’s claims turned out to be untrue.”

According to Navy Times, Fox News’ video had been viewed more than 1.5 million times by Thursday. It has since appeared to have been removed.

Viewers took note immediately, according to Navy Times: Don Shipley, a retired SEAL himself who has experience revealing cases of stolen valor, told the publication that he notified the Fox News reporter the day after the story ran about Garofalo’s phony claims. He posted a short video on Oct. 9 saying Garofalo was “a total phony.”

Garofalo is a veteran of the Navy, but he did not serve in Vietnam, nor is not a retired SEAL.

“It got bigger and bigger,” Garofalo told Navy Times. “What I did I‘m ashamed of, and I didn’t mean to cause so much disgrace to the SEALs.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

11 Days Later, Fox News Retracts Story On Phony 'Navy SEAL' 25 seconds ago

Fox News on Thursday retracted a story about a man claiming to have been...

Federal Judge Won’t Wipe Arpaio’s Criminal Record Clean 41 minutes ago

A federal judge shot down Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s request to have his criminal conviction...

Report: WH Staff Was Unprepared For Trump's Surprise Opioid Announcement about 1 hours ago

An impromptu remark from President Donald Trump on Monday that he would make an...

Even After Kelly Defends Trump's Call To Widow, POTUS Accuses Rep. Of 'Lie' about 2 hours ago

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Thursday afternoon offered a lengthy...

Paul Ryan Roasts Trump, His Twitter Habits During Catholic Charity Dinner about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) poked fun at his colleagues in the Senate, Republican...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.