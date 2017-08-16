TPM Livewire

Fox News Host: Trump Comments At Press Conference Were 'Disgusting'

Published August 16, 2017

A co-host of “The Fox News Specialists” said she couldn’t believe what she had just heard regarding President Donald Trump’s press conference on Tuesday, where he railed against the “alt-left” and claimed that both “sides” were to blame for the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend.

“It is honestly crazy for me to have to comment on this right now because I’m still in the phase where I am wondering if it was actually real life, what I just watched,” Kat Timpf said. “It was one of the biggest messes I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe it happened.”

During a provocative press conference Tuesday, the President said both the “alt-left” and the “alt-right” are responsible for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville Saturday.

A group of white nationalists gathered to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee memorial in the southern town, when a self-proclaimed white supremacist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors and killing one woman.

Timpf called the comments “disgusting” and said she was surprised it took Trump 48 hours to condemn the white supremacists or call the attacker a terrorist because “he’s done that before, before he’s had all the facts.”

“He’s not measured in his criticism,” she said. “It shouldn’t be some bold statement to say ‘Yes, a gathering full of white supremacist Nazis doesn’t have good people in it. Those are all bad people period. The fact that that is controversial, I don’t know if I should just laugh— I have too much eye makeup on to start crying right now. It’s disgusting.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City.
