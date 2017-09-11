TPM Livewire

Fox News Host Likens 9/11 Memorial For Flight 93 To Confederate Statues

PIN-IT
By Published September 11, 2017 9:21 am

During an interview Monday with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, a “Fox and Friends” co-host compared the 9/11 national monument for the victims of Flight 93 to Confederate monuments.

Zinke, who was a Navy SEAL instructor on 9/11, appeared on Fox from Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where he was visiting the Flight 93 memorial with Vice President Mike Pence on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attack Monday.

He called the monument an “example of Americans sticking together.”

“They are heroes and this monument, if you have not seen it, you know, drive out and take a look at it, it’s magnificently designed and magnificently done,” Zinke said.

“Do you worry 100 years from now someone is going to take that memorial down like they are trying to remake our memorials today?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, referencing moves to take down Confederate monuments and statues across the country in the wake of a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.

White nationalists gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. The rally turned violent, and a man affiliated with white supremacists allegedly drove his car through a group of counter-protesters, killing one woman.

Zinke slightly evaded the question, saying he is “one that believes … we should learn from history.”

“And I think our monuments are a part of our country’s history. We can learn from it. Since we don’t put up statues of Jesus, everyone is going to fall morally short,” he said. “I think reflecting on our history both good and bad is a powerful statement and part of our DNA. I’m an advocate, again, of learning from our monuments. … Monuments are not Republican, Democrat, Independent. Monuments are a tribute to all of us.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Deliver Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET 30 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an 0n-camera press...

Report: Top White House Aides To Meet With Senate Republicans On Budget 1 minute ago

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, who leads the White House’s National Economic Council, are...

Pope Francis Hopes Trump Rethinks His Decision To End DACA Program about 4 hours ago

Pope Francis would like to see President Donald Trump rethink his decision to end...

Reports: Sessions Wants NSC Staff To Undergo Polygraph Test To Find Leakers about 4 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions proposed putting National Security Council staffers through a lie detector...

On 16th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks, Trump Contemplates 'The Evil We Face' about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump marked the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.