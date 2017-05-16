Fox Host Says She’s In Talks To Replace Sean Spicer As Top White House Spox

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle on Monday said that she is in talks with President Donald Trump’s administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary.

In an interview with the Bay Area News Group, Guilfoyle said “a number of people” in Trump’s administration have raised the possibility of her taking Spicer’s job or another position in the White House press shop.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment. A Fox News spokesperson told TPM by email that Guilfoyle “is under a long term contract with the network.”

Through a spokesperson, Guilfoyle told TPM that her job as a co-host of Fox News’ “The Five” “is tough to beat.”

“As I stated in the interview, I really love what I do,” she said.

“I think I have a very good relationship with the President,” Guilfoyle said in the interview.

She called Spicer “a very nice man and a patriot” who is in “a very tough position.”

“I know he puts a lot of effort into it,” Guilfoyle said. “I wish him the best.”

Trump was vague on Spicer’s job prospects in an interview aired Friday by Fox News. He told Jeanine Pirro that Spicer has “been there from the beginning” but “gets beat up.”

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed senior aides, that Trump is considering a “broad shake-up” of his staff and has raised the possibility of hiring Guilfoyle to replace Spicer.