Fox News Host: I’d Take ‘Opposition Research’ From The ‘Devil’ Himself

A Fox News host defended Donald Trump Jr. for taking a meeting with a Russian lawyer as part of an effort from the Russian government’s efforts to help President Donald Trump’s campaign, saying she’d take up any offer for damaging information about an opponent even from the devil himself.

“As someone who has ran for office five times, if the devil called me and said he wanted to set up a meeting to give me opposition research on my opponent I’d be on the first trolley to hell to get it,” Jeanine Pirro said on her show Sunday. “And any politician who tells you otherwise is a bald-faced liar.”

A number of conservatives have downplayed the Trump Jr. meeting by placing it in the context of “opposition research.” But nothing about the Trump Jr. meeting — in which the President’s son met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer on the promise of damaging info from the Russian government — resembles commonplace political opposition research.

Pirro railed against the media for covering the Russia story and said there’s no evidence the President’s son broke the law.

“There is no law that says a campaign cannot accept information from a foreign government. If that were the case everyone on a campaign who talks to a foreign national is committing a crime,” she said.

Pirro seems to be taking the same approach as the President, who tweeted about the meeting again on Monday saying “most politicians would have gone to a meeting” like Trump Jr. did.