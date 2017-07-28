‘Fox And Friends’ Hosts Are Upset Dems Took Selfies After O’Care Repeal Failed

Following the defeat of the GOP’s “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill in the Senate early Friday morning, the hosts of the President’s favorite show, “Fox and Friends,” took a page from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: blame the Democrats.

They played a clip of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) comments after Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) cast his “no” vote, effectively tanking the bill. Schumer said Democrats “are not celebrating,” but rather “relieved that millions and millions of people who would have been so drastically hurt by the three proposals put forward will at least retain their health care.”

Host Brian Kilmeade criticized Schumer’s comments, calling Obamacare an “out of control blob that cannot be retained and needs to be restructured.”

“Do you believe Democrats can fix it?” host Ainsley Earhardt said.

“Not alone, I will tell you that,” Kilmeade said.

Then they pulled up clips of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Schumer taking a photo after the vote, and both Warren and Schumer meeting with protesters outside and taking photos with the crowd.

The hosts weren’t happy.

“So you heard Chuck Schumer say we are not celebrating, yet you see some of the images out of Capitol Hill last night in the middle of the night, people were taking selfies. There were a lot of happy faces,” host Steve Doocy said.

Kilmeade went on to say he’s amused by the young people who were outside “celebrating” and taking pictures with Warren after she spoke to the crowd in the middle of the night, congratulating protesters for being required to have insurance, as if it were something they might not want.

“Congratulations, you now will pay a fine or you will have to have insurance. Congratulations healthy people are paying for sick people,” he said.

“Congratulations because now people who need health care can’t afford it because these premiums are astronomical,” Earhardt said.